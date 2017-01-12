Robeson County native joins dance troupe on GPAC stage
Alaina Malcolm is a member of the North Carolina Youth Tap Ensemble, which will perform twice on Thursday at Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The ensemble of 40 dancers, ranging in age from 8 to 18, will perform tap routines set to a variety of music genres.
