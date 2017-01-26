Recruiting predictions: Where will Oregon Ducks' top targets end up?
Florida three-star wide receiver Daewood Davis has had a busy weekend retweeting messages of congratulations on his commitment to Oregon, but has not actually made his pledge known. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman really liked the pitch from Mario Cristobal and this is closer than many project, but in the end I don't think Kirkland can pass up his dream offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
