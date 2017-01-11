Prepared text of North Carolina House...

Prepared text of North Carolina House speaker on opening day

14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Advance

The prepared remarks of North Carolina state Rep. Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, for his re-election Wednesday as House speaker: Thank you, madam clerk, members of the Supreme Court, special guests, and fellow representatives; it's a privilege to be with you today. I am so proud to be on the House floor with my family, to be with them here today and have the privilege to accept your nomination to serve again as Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives for the 2017-2018 biennium.

