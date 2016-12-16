Portrait of Ronald Reagan DefacedDuring Break-In at GOP Officein North Carolina
Portrait of Ronald Reagan Defaced During Break-In at GOP Office in North Carolina Breitbart Big Government, by Katherine Rodriguez Someone vandalized a portrait of former President Ronald Reagan during a break-in to a county Republican Party headquarters in North Carolina. The vandal kicked in the door to the Wayne County Republican Party headquarters in Goldsboro and vandalized a portrait of Reagan with a cowboy hat, which was part of a mural that included the North Carolina flag, elephants, and a picture of the World Trade Center burning on 9/11, the News & Observer reported.
