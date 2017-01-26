Police: Officer chases, kills armed driver who hit his car
" Police in North Carolina say an undercover officer fatally shot another driver who collided with his unmarked car on Thursday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued a statement saying a detective followed another vehicle that collided with his unmarked car and kept going through the east side of the city around 1:18 p.m. The statement said the detective reported the hit and run and was requesting assistance when the other driver stopped in front of him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|6 hr
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|221
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|13 hr
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC