Police believe missing Fayette County teen with North Carolina man
Police say Mary Elizabeth Kincaid, 15, of Gauley Bridge, may be with a man from Ashboro, North Carolina and heading back to that area. Kincaid is 5'2", 160 pounds, with dark brown wavy hair and brown eyes.
