Petit St. Vincent private island is antidote to post-election stress
It was Election Day in the U.S., but the sea turtles swimming near an anchorage in the Tobago Cays didn't seem to notice. We bobbed like corks above them, watching them through our masks, slowly finning through the crystal-clear water as a line of cushion sea stars inched across the white sand bottom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|4 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|146
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|5 hr
|Trump your President
|211
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|Jan 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Jan 7
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
|Shana Colleen Young
|Jan 4
|girl scout pout
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC