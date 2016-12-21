On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law For Election Loss
Cooper, who narrowly beat outgoing Republican Governor Pat McCrory, sounded upbeat even as he face Republican majorities in the House and Senate. "I'm aware of the solemn responsibility that I've been given and the duty that I have to uphold the constitution," he said shortly after being sworn in.
#1 15 hrs ago
"Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law For Election Loss"
I'm sure there were lots of other objectionable things about him, too, but the anti lgbt law was probably icing on his electoral sh-t taco. I'd say, "See ya later," except the legislature in that state remains largely neanderthal, so it's really as though McCrory never departed....
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
#2 14 hrs ago
Ahhhh Poor baby! DUH. Ya think, stupid idiot?
#3 9 hrs ago
Well Pat, being a bigot come with a price. By the way, meet "Karma"
#4 8 hrs ago
Sound familiar, like poor Hillary Clinton.
ROFLMFAO
#5 15 min ago
Governor PottyMc2 isn't a complete loser
He won the prestigious and exclusive Phobie of the Year Award
http://www.ontopmag.com/article/24775/The_Adv...
He took phobieness to a new level of stupiditude
