Oliver Smithies, 2007 Nobel Prize win...

Oliver Smithies, 2007 Nobel Prize winner in medicine, dies

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Genetics researcher Oliver Smithies, who won the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2007, is dead at age 91. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Smithies' death Wednesday. University spokeswoman MC VanGraafeiland said school officials were told of his death on Tuesday by his wife, Dr. Nobuyo Maeda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi... 4 hr Fundie Concernd B... 1
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 5 hr Desirezzzz5412 114
News Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr... Tue TerriB1 1
Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15) Jan 7 DogDay in Wilson NC 3
Shana Colleen Young Jan 4 girl scout pout 1
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... Jan 3 Gremlin 5
News In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b... Jan 2 Fcvk tRump 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC