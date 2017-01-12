O3USU O O Uso O Uoe UOEO3OaO Uoeu Usu O O U O U O O Uoeo U U...U ...
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange hosted a student delegation from Elon University in North Carolina, USA, in an effort to promote its role as one of the most important investment platforms in the UAE. The 33 students visiting the UAE as a part of student exchange program from Elon Business School, USA, were given a tour of the exchange followed by a presentation on the UAE capital markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|1 hr
|Reply
|196
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|2 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|144
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|Jan 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Jan 7
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
|Shana Colleen Young
|Jan 4
|girl scout pout
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC