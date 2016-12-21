North Carolina Republicans sue to preserve racial gerrymandering
Rep. Garland Pierce addresses protestors during a special session at the North Carolina Legislature. CREDIT: AP Photo/Gerry Broome Just before New Year's Eve, North Carolina Republicans filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the Justices to block a lower court ruling that found the GOP guilty of racially gerrymandering the state in order to stay in power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|3 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|6 hr
|Slit354
|69
|In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b...
|Mon
|Fcvk tRump
|3
|16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year
|Sun
|Abrahammock Regions
|9
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 30
|Randy Cummings
|4
|7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in...
|Dec 26
|everyone
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC