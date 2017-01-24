North Carolina Republican proposes legislation that would ban people from yelling at lawmakers

After a video posted on Facebook showed a group of people shouting epithets at former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory during his trip to D.C. for inaugural weekend, a state senator from North Carolina has proposed legislation that would insulate public officials from verbal criticism. Sen. Dan Bishop of Charlotte told a Raleigh newspaper he plans on introducing legislation that would "make it a crime to threaten, intimidate, or retaliate against a present or former North Carolina official in the course of, on account of, the performance of his or her duties."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.