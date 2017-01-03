North Carolina Man Pleads Guilty To Hacking Senior Govt. Officials

A North Carolina resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to being involved in a 2015 conspiracy that hacked the networks of senior government officials, including CIA director John Brennan, and used the stolen information to harass them, the AP reports . The 24-year-old Justin Gray Liverman, who goes by the online name D3F4ULT, admitted to being part of hacker group "Crackas With Attitude."

