North Carolina Is No Cuba
Let me say this with as much tact and respect as I can muster: If you truly believe that the level of democracy in North Carolina is in any way comparable to the level of democracy in Cuba, then you are either 1) an ignoramus, 2) an unrepentant communist, or 3) a college professor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jefferson Post Online Edition.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|1 hr
|Reply
|196
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|2 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|144
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|Jan 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Jan 7
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
|Shana Colleen Young
|Jan 4
|girl scout pout
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC