North Carolina Hurricane Survivors: H...

North Carolina Hurricane Survivors: Housing Resources Are Available

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Federal Emergency Management Agency

Survivors of Hurricane Matthew's October 4-24, 2016, flooding who are in need of somewhere to live on a long-term basis should be finalizing their plans to find permanent housing. Are you confused about the next step in the recovery process, like finding appropriate accommodation or understanding what documents you may need to have on hand? Do you know someone who is looking for a permanent place to live? There are resources available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... Wed Solarman 3
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... Wed TRUMP LIES HE LIES 215
News Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin... Tue Dying to get in 1
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... Tue FormerParatrooper 146
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi... Jan 12 Phyllis Schlafly ... 4
News Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr... Jan 10 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,081,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC