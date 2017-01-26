North Carolina Arts Council invites nonprofits to apply for 2017...
The 2017 grant application season has launched and guidelines and applications for the North Carolina Arts Council's seven grant programs for organizations are now available. The deadline for receiving 2017-18 grant applications is Wednesday, March 1 and applications must be completed electronically through the North Carolina Arts Council's online portal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|4 hr
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Fri
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|221
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|Fri
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC