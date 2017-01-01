NHRMCa s first baby of 2017 born at

NHRMCa s first baby of 2017 born at

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

The first baby born in 2017 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Betty H. Cameron Women's & Children's Hospital came early Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 3 hr spocko 66
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... 5 hr Imprtnrd 2
News In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b... 12 hr Fcvk tRump 3
News 16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year Sun Abrahammock Regions 9
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 30 Randy Cummings 4
News 7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in... Dec 26 everyone 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,257

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC