NFL denies is asked Lady Gaga to stay silent on Trump
The NFL denies it gave singer Lady Gaga instructions to avoid political commentary during her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, according to a statement from the organization. "It's false," Natalie Ravitz, senior vice president of communications for the NFL told CNN.
