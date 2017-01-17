NFL denies is asked Lady Gaga to stay...

NFL denies is asked Lady Gaga to stay silent on Trump

9 hrs ago Read more: CNN

The NFL denies it gave singer Lady Gaga instructions to avoid political commentary during her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, according to a statement from the organization. "It's false," Natalie Ravitz, senior vice president of communications for the NFL told CNN.

