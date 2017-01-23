News 3 hour ago 10:40 a.m.Monday marks the deadline for FEMA hurricane help
Several-dozen North Carolina counties affected by the storm are in an area that has been declared for individual assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|20 hr
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Sun
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Jan 18
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|215
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Jan 17
|FormerParatrooper
|146
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC