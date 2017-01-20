News 11 mins ago 4:23 p.m.Vets exposed to contaminated water may now apply for disability benefits
After years of waiting, veterans who were exposed to contaminated drinking water while assigned to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina may now be able to receive a portion of government disability benefits totaling more than $2 billion. The Department of Veterans Affairs described the new benefit Friday as "historic."
