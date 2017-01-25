New York utility OKs wind energy proj...

New York utility OKs wind energy project off Long Island

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Environmentalists, union officials and others popped champagne Wednesday after a New York utility approved plans for a modest wind energy farm off the east coast of Long Island. The project won't generate much power - just 90 megawatts from 15 turbines when it opens in 2022 - but supporters hope it will help prove the feasibility of larger offshore wind farms.

