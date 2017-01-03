New storm hits West as South, New Eng...

New storm hits West as South, New England slow to thaw

14 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A winter storm that spread ice and snow from Mississippi to Maine is leaving behind cold so bitter that businesses and schools are closing in the South because the region still hasn't thawed. Four deaths have blamed on the storm, which dropped more than a foot of snow in southern New England, caused a former governor to fall on his icy driveway in Mississippi and could bring the first below-zero weather to parts of North Carolina in more than 20 years.

