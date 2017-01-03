new Lost hikers rescued from frigid NC mountains
Rescuers have found two hikers missing for more than a day in the frigid North Carolina mountains without food and water and only a small fire for warmth. The North Carolina Emergency Response Team said in a news release that a helicopter using a tool that can detect heat found the hikers around 5 p.m. Saturday in the Shining Rock Wilderness area about 25 miles southwest of Asheville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Sat
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|98
|Shana Colleen Young
|Jan 4
|girl scout pout
|1
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|Jan 3
|Gremlin
|5
|In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b...
|Jan 2
|Fcvk tRump
|3
|16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year
|Jan 1
|Abrahammock Regions
|9
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC