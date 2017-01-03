new Lost hikers rescued from frigid N...

new Lost hikers rescued from frigid NC mountains

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Rescuers have found two hikers missing for more than a day in the frigid North Carolina mountains without food and water and only a small fire for warmth. The North Carolina Emergency Response Team said in a news release that a helicopter using a tool that can detect heat found the hikers around 5 p.m. Saturday in the Shining Rock Wilderness area about 25 miles southwest of Asheville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15) Sat DogDay in Wilson NC 3
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... Fri slick willie expl... 98
Shana Colleen Young Jan 4 girl scout pout 1
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... Jan 3 Gremlin 5
News In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b... Jan 2 Fcvk tRump 3
News 16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year Jan 1 Abrahammock Regions 9
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC