New deadline set to apply for hurricane help
The winter storm has caused federal authorities to extend the deadline for North Carolina victims of Hurricane Matthew to apply for disaster assistance. Gov. Roy Cooper says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state's request for a 14-day extension, putting the new deadline at Jan. 23. This is the second extension granted to help victims of the hurricane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Sat
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|98
|Shana Colleen Young
|Jan 4
|girl scout pout
|1
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|Jan 3
|Gremlin
|5
|In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b...
|Jan 2
|Fcvk tRump
|3
|16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year
|Jan 1
|Abrahammock Regions
|9
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC