New deadline set to apply for hurricane help

The winter storm has caused federal authorities to extend the deadline for North Carolina victims of Hurricane Matthew to apply for disaster assistance. Gov. Roy Cooper says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state's request for a 14-day extension, putting the new deadline at Jan. 23. This is the second extension granted to help victims of the hurricane.

