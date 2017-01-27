NC lawmakers, federal regulators ask for 60-day hold on suit

North Carolina's legislative leaders and federal regulators have asked a judge to put on hold litigation in which the Republican lawmakers had sued these same regulators and Gov. Roy Cooper's administration over his efforts to expand Medicaid. Their joint motion marks a turn of events with President Donald Trump's administration now running the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and interested in repealing the health care overhaul that allows expansion.

