NC lawmakers, federal regulators ask for 60-day hold on suit
North Carolina's legislative leaders and federal regulators have asked a judge to put on hold litigation in which the Republican lawmakers had sued these same regulators and Gov. Roy Cooper's administration over his efforts to expand Medicaid. Their joint motion marks a turn of events with President Donald Trump's administration now running the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and interested in repealing the health care overhaul that allows expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|17 hr
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|221
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|23 hr
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC