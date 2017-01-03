Naked man defies death, climbs rattle...

Naked man defies death, climbs rattlesnake-infested cliff without gear

Recently, the 29-year-old was filmed tackling Shortoff Mountain in Linville Gorge, North Carolina, wearing just a hat. Howell, who works as a personal trainer in Atlanta, Georgia, scaled 350ft up without a single piece of clothing or climbing equipment, the Daily Mail reported.

