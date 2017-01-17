Mysterious a Loud Booma Reportedly Ra...

Mysterious a Loud Booma Reportedly Rattles Homes in NC Town

The residents of Mount Holly, a town in North Carolina, have been puzzled by a mysterious "loud boom" that reportedly shook several homes earlier this week. The Mount Holly Police Department "received more than 30 calls from various parts of the city and even neighboring communities" about the noise on Tuesday evening, said Chief of Police Don Roper.

