Murder suspect Googled possible penalties before arrest
A man charged in the shooting deaths of a young couple at a North Carolina hotel last month used his phone to Google the types of prison sentences he might receive if he were collared for the crime, authorities said. Seaga Edward Gillard, of Wake Forest, used his smartphone search possible penalties for committing "double homicide" or "fetal homicide," according to a search warrant obtained by The News & Observer .
