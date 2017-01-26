Man arrested in Florida for North Carolina veteran's death
Police in Miami have arrested a man wanted in the death of an Army veteran in North Carolina earlier this month. Local media outlets reported that 21-year-old Jameel Malik Davidson of Fayetteville is charged with killing 86-year-old Gerald Gillespie on Jan. 18. Police in Fayetteville say Davidson was arrested Wednesday evening by the U.S. Marshals Service.
