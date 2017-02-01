MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams
Here's an unexpected drawback of Apple's latest flagship laptops : law students in several states are being asked to disable the Touch Bar on their new MacBook Pros, or leave them at home entirely, if they plan to use the machines when they take the bar exam in February. According to an announcement from testing software company ExamSoft, the Touch Bar's predictive text feature could compromise "exam integrity."
