Lowe's announces nearly 2,400 layoffs for full-time workers
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|35 min
|CAS
|2
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|3 hr
|Nurple8665
|212
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|8 hr
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|13 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|146
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|Jan 10
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC