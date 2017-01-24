Live: North Carolina Hip-Hop Flexes its Muscles in Raleigh
Local Band Local Beer: DeFacto Thezpian, South Rome, Jooselord Magnus, Alex Aff, Danny Blaze The Pour House, Raleigh Thursday, January 7, 2017 North Carolina hip-hop is alive and well, and though hip-hop in the Triangle area has yet to flourish on the levels of Atlanta or New York, this year's first Local Band Local Beer marked a monumental shift within the North Carolina music scene. The hip-hop community is no longer asking for the support of the greater North Carolina area-instead, its participants are making opportunities for themselves through their own names and resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|11 hr
|Enter
|216
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|13 hr
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Mon
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Sun
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|Jan 17
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Jan 17
|FormerParatrooper
|146
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC