Live: North Carolina Hip-Hop Flexes i...

Live: North Carolina Hip-Hop Flexes its Muscles in Raleigh

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

Local Band Local Beer: DeFacto Thezpian, South Rome, Jooselord Magnus, Alex Aff, Danny Blaze The Pour House, Raleigh Thursday, January 7, 2017 North Carolina hip-hop is alive and well, and though hip-hop in the Triangle area has yet to flourish on the levels of Atlanta or New York, this year's first Local Band Local Beer marked a monumental shift within the North Carolina music scene. The hip-hop community is no longer asking for the support of the greater North Carolina area-instead, its participants are making opportunities for themselves through their own names and resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 11 hr Enter 216
News Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God 13 hr Vladimir Puty Putin 2
News After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli... Mon Democrats Radical... 1
News Women's March on Washington mimicked across the... Sun Tired of Insurance 4
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... Jan 18 Solarman 3
News Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin... Jan 17 Dying to get in 1
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... Jan 17 FormerParatrooper 146
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,231,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC