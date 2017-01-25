'Lesbianism' Listed As Medical Condition On North Carolina Health Care Form
A North Carolina woman made a shocking discovery during a visit to a medical facility: Her physician listed "lesbianism" as one of her "medical problems." Fearing she had low iron levels , Kristina Rodriguez went to Lake Park Family Practice of Carolinas Healthcare System to get some routine blood screenings.
