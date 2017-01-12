Lawsuit: Former teacher fired after announcing plans to marry same-sex partner
A former Charlotte Catholic teacher is suing the high school and the Catholic diocese claiming he was fired after announcing his plans to marry his longtime same-sex partner. Lonnie Billard filed a lawsuit Wednesday morning in federal court claiming the school, Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools system, and the diocese discriminated against him, violating his civil rights.
