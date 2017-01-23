Lawmakers, governor ready for showdow...

Lawmakers, governor ready for showdown in divided N.Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

North Carolina legislators begin a new session amid rancor with a new governor and skepticism about whether they can reach consensus on big issues or will remain stuck in a political quagmire. In the last month, the GOP-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have filed dueling lawsuits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 6 hr Enter 216
News Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God 9 hr Vladimir Puty Putin 2
News After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli... Mon Democrats Radical... 1
News Women's March on Washington mimicked across the... Sun Tired of Insurance 4
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... Jan 18 Solarman 3
News Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin... Jan 17 Dying to get in 1
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... Jan 17 FormerParatrooper 146
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,226,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC