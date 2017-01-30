Laparoscopic anti-reflux operation for GERD linked to fewer postoperative complications
Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, known as GERD , who undergo laparoscopic anti-reflux operations compared with traditional "open" operations suffer fewer postoperative complications, experience faster recovery, and incur lower health care costs, according to study results published online in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons website, ahead of print publication. GERD affects nearly 20 percent of American adults, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.1 Heartburn, a burning sensation in the chest, is a common symptom of GERD.
