Judges decide to keep North Carolina election law blocked

A law North Carolina Republicans approved scaling back the new Democratic governor's control over election boards won't be enforced until his legal challenge to it is resolved, state judges decided Thursday. A panel of trial court judges is granting the request by Gov. Roy Cooper to extend a temporary 10-day block on the law, which Cooper argues is unconstitutional because it shifts appointment powers from him to legislative leaders.

