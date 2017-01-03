Judges decide to keep North Carolina ...

Judges decide to keep North Carolina election law blocked

1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A law North Carolina Republicans approved scaling back the new Democratic governor's control over election boards won't be enforced until his legal challenge to it is resolved, state judges decided Thursday. A panel of trial court judges is granting the request by Gov. Roy Cooper to extend a temporary 10-day block on the law, which Cooper argues is unconstitutional because it shifts appointment powers from him to legislative leaders.

