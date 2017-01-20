Judge orders release of police shooti...

Judge orders release of police shooting of teen in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A North Carolina judge has ordered all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department body and dash cam video to be released in connection with a deadly police shooting of a teen in 2016. The ruling from Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge Jesse Caldwell on Thursday grants public access to footage from the June 2 shooting of Rodney Rodriguez Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 57 min spocko 136
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... 10 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi... 13 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 4
News Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr... Jan 10 TerriB1 1
Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15) Jan 7 DogDay in Wilson NC 3
Shana Colleen Young Jan 4 girl scout pout 1
News On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law... Jan 3 Gremlin 5
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,868,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC