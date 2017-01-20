Judge orders release of police shooting of teen in 2016
A North Carolina judge has ordered all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department body and dash cam video to be released in connection with a deadly police shooting of a teen in 2016. The ruling from Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge Jesse Caldwell on Thursday grants public access to footage from the June 2 shooting of Rodney Rodriguez Smith.
