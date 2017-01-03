Is North Carolina no longer functioni...

Is North Carolina no longer functioning as - a full democracy?'

Read more: HeraldSun.com

Long before Election Day itself, we saw bitter fights over legislative efforts to rein in early voting and to draw legislative and congressional districts that helped ensure the continued success of the Republican Party which was, to be fair, smarting from a century of domination by the Democrats -- no bean-bag players themselves. Yes, progressives railed against efforts to narrow the ability of Democrats to bring voters likely to favor them to the polls, or to have the opportunity to impact truly contested elections in rationally drawn districts.

