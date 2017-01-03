Is North Carolina no longer functioning as - a full democracy?'
Long before Election Day itself, we saw bitter fights over legislative efforts to rein in early voting and to draw legislative and congressional districts that helped ensure the continued success of the Republican Party which was, to be fair, smarting from a century of domination by the Democrats -- no bean-bag players themselves. Yes, progressives railed against efforts to narrow the ability of Democrats to bring voters likely to favor them to the polls, or to have the opportunity to impact truly contested elections in rationally drawn districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebecca Agner at ElectriCities covering up indi... (Mar '15)
|Sat
|DogDay in Wilson NC
|3
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|98
|Shana Colleen Young
|Jan 4
|girl scout pout
|1
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|Jan 3
|Gremlin
|5
|In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b...
|Jan 2
|Fcvk tRump
|3
|16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year
|Jan 1
|Abrahammock Regions
|9
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC