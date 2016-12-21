There are on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 16 hrs ago, titled In red states, businesses gearing up to fight bathroom bills. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

Sean Henry, the president of Tennessee's NHL team, is stunned he even has to explain why he hopes state legislators will snub bills similar to North Carolina's transgender bathroom law, which has consumed that state for months and scared off businesses and sporting events. The Nashville Predators team is among about 300 companies, ranging from health-care giant HCA to FedEx, joining under the moniker Tennessee Thrives to oppose bathroom and religious objection bills, which they consider discriminatory and bad for business.

