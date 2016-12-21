In red states, businesses gearing up to fight bathroom bills
Sean Henry, the president of Tennessee's NHL team, is stunned he even has to explain why he hopes state legislators will snub bills similar to North Carolina's transgender bathroom law, which has consumed that state for months and scared off businesses and sporting events. The Nashville Predators team is among about 300 companies, ranging from health-care giant HCA to FedEx, joining under the moniker Tennessee Thrives to oppose bathroom and religious objection bills, which they consider discriminatory and bad for business.
#2 14 hrs ago
Whatever.
Just wash your freaking hands, thanks.
#3 4 hrs ago
Single bathrooms are the only answer.I can guarantee you that some perverts will dress like a woman to gain access.
