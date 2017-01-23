'If brains were lard, you couldn't grease a small skillet' NC Senator ...
A North Carolina senator has apologized after she tweeted that women who took part in women's marches over the weekend were "crazies." "Message to crazies @ Women's March -- If brains were lard, you couldn't grease a small skillet," she tweeted.
