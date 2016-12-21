House Republicans Vote To Gut Independent Office Of Congressional Ethics
Taking a cue from North Carolina Republicans and Pat McCrory, our Republican-led House of Representatives voted tonight to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics, putting oversight direction under Congress itself. Defying the wishes of their top leaders, House Republicans voted behind closed doors Monday night to rein in the independent ethics office created eight years ago in the wake of a series of embarrassing congressional scandals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|1 hr
|Gremlin
|6
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|15 hr
|spocko
|68
|In red states, businesses gearing up to fight b...
|Mon
|Fcvk tRump
|3
|16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year
|Sun
|Abrahammock Regions
|9
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 30
|Randy Cummings
|4
|7 shot during Christmas party at Moose Lodge in...
|Dec 26
|everyone
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC