House Republicans Vote To Gut Independent Office Of Congressional Ethics

Taking a cue from North Carolina Republicans and Pat McCrory, our Republican-led House of Representatives voted tonight to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics, putting oversight direction under Congress itself. Defying the wishes of their top leaders, House Republicans voted behind closed doors Monday night to rein in the independent ethics office created eight years ago in the wake of a series of embarrassing congressional scandals.

