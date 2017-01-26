Harrah's plans to expand in western North Carolina
The Asheville-Citizen Times reported the tribe's leaders approved plans earlier this month for a $200 million expansion to add at least 600 additional hotel rooms, as well as 100,000 feet of convention space. The casino includes 170 tables with live dealers and 3,600 digital slot machines.
