Governor Roy Cooper faces uphill battle in attempts to expand North Carolina's Medicaid program
State and federal officials filed a court motion Monday to lift a temporary restraining order on North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's attempt to expand the state's Medicaid program. Soon after taking office, Cooper called for an expansion in Medicaid per the Affordable Care Act, which allows states to expand coverage and have the federal government cover 95 percent of the cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|3 hr
|CAS
|2
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|7 hr
|Nurple8665
|212
|Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin...
|11 hr
|Dying to get in
|1
|Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru...
|17 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|146
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|Jan 10
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC