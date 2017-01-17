Governor Roy Cooper faces uphill batt...

Governor Roy Cooper faces uphill battle in attempts to expand North Carolina's Medicaid program

State and federal officials filed a court motion Monday to lift a temporary restraining order on North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's attempt to expand the state's Medicaid program. Soon after taking office, Cooper called for an expansion in Medicaid per the Affordable Care Act, which allows states to expand coverage and have the federal government cover 95 percent of the cost.

