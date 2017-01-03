Former N. Carolina Sen. Hagan recover...

Former N. Carolina Sen. Hagan recovering from encephalitis

Former North Carolina Sen. Kay Hagan is still recovering from a brain inflammation that led to her hospitalization last month. A statement through a family spokeswoman says Hagan was diagnosed with encephalitis and is now in Chapel Hill after previously being in a Washington hospital.

