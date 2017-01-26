Former N Carolina Sen. Hagan moved to Atlanta rehab center
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina is now in an Atlanta rehabilitation center and has made strides while recovering from a brain inflammation. A statement released Thursday through a family spokeswoman says Hagan now has been moved to Georgia to a hospital for individuals with spinal cord and brain injuries.
