Former budget director Perusse returning to post for Cooper

New North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday named four state government veterans to take key positions in his administration, including the former state budget director under the two most recent Democratic governors. Charlie Perusse - Cooper's choice as budget director - served about two years as Gov. Beverly Perdue's budget director until early 2011.

