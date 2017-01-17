Former a Celebrity Apprenticea contes...

Former a Celebrity Apprenticea contestant sues Trump over sexual assault denial

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KDXY-FM Jonesboro

One of about a dozen women who previously accused President-elect Donald Trump of making unwanted sexual advances filed a lawsuit against him in New York on Tuesday, alleging he had made false and defamatory statements about her in rejecting the accusation, causing her emotional and economic harm. The lawsuit filed by Summer Zervos, a one-time contestant on Trump's reality television show "The Apprentice," is focused on a stream of denials Trump aimed at her and other women accusers last October, just weeks before the Nov. 8 presidential election, when Zervos and others came forward to accuse the then-candidate of making unwanted sexual advances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 53 min TRUMP LIES HE LIES 215
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... 8 hr CAS 2
News Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin... 15 hr Dying to get in 1
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 21 hr FormerParatrooper 146
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi... Jan 12 Phyllis Schlafly ... 4
News Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr... Jan 10 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,029,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC