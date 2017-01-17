First Alert: Chance for severe weathe...

First Alert: Chance for severe weather increasing this evening

A strong, complex low pressure and frontal system continues to move east across Arkansas at midday Sunday, pushing into Tennessee later this afternoon and eventually into North Carolina late tonight. The low will be preceded by a series of upper disturbances moving in the Carolinas, each bringing a chance of rainfall and thunderstorms.

