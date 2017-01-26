'Fatal Vision' surgeon pursues appeal...

'Fatal Vision' surgeon pursues appeal, insists he's innocent

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Westport News

In this March 1, 1995 file photo then Army doctor Jeffrey MacDonald gestures at the federal correctional institution in Sheridan, Ore. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit of Appeals heard arguments Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in the case of MacDonald, who inspired the book and television miniseries "Fatal Vision."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 10 hr xxxxxxxxxxx 220
News Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God Jan 24 Vladimir Puty Putin 2
News After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli... Jan 23 Democrats Radical... 1
News Women's March on Washington mimicked across the... Jan 22 Tired of Insurance 4
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... Jan 18 Solarman 3
News Union Burying Ground offers glimpse into Burlin... Jan 17 Dying to get in 1
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... Jan 17 FormerParatrooper 146
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC